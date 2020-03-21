Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,536 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.21% of Zynga worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $16,294,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $9,742,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $6,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

