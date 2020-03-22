-$0.01 EPS Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Marcus reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marcus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $336.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.58. Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

