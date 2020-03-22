$0.03 EPS Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. NN reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NN by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NN by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NNBR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 412,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,365. NN has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

