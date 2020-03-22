-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 919.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aqua Metals from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 585,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,805. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $75,284.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,948.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 197,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $139,933.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,661 shares of company stock valued at $219,648 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 193,808 shares during the period. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

