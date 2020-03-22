$0.08 EPS Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Cohu reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cohu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 507,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,724. The company has a market capitalization of $406.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

