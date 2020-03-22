$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes also posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 204,925 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,499 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,122,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

