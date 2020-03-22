-$0.13 EPS Expected for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.24. 7,523,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.07. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $18.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

