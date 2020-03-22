$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s earnings. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CMO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,675. The stock has a market cap of $336.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.48%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, SVP Roy Kim bought 10,800 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

