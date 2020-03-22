$0.20 EPS Expected for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.22. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.75 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMXI. Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

