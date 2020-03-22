$0.22 EPS Expected for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

ISBC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,360,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,958,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

