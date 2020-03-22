-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.20). Olin posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 189.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on OLN shares. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.