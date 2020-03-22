$0.28 EPS Expected for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 442.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 15.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Endava has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

