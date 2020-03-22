$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Mack Cali Realty also posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million.

CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 51.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 13.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. 1,665,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,822. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

