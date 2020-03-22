$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Trimble posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 19.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 23.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

