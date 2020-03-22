$0.43 EPS Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

CHMI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.86. 497,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $99.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

