$0.45 EPS Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.53. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 884,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 165,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. 20.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 270,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,409. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.