$0.49 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE OFC opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,028 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,033 shares of company stock valued at $104,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 763,461 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 562,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 807,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 552,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

