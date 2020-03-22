$0.56 EPS Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 877,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,593,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

