$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 175,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

