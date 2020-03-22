$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. CVentures Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $308,192,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $30,557,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $25,849,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $13,936,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $7,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

