$0.75 EPS Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.70. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after buying an additional 5,294,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,530,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after buying an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $18.81 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.