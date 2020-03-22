-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,545 shares of company stock valued at $319,322. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Epizyme by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.61. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.