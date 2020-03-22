$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.73. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

