$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

