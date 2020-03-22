0Chain Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. 0Chain has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $2,874.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 18% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

