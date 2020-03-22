0xcert Reaches Market Cap of $285,157.65 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $285,157.65 and approximately $45,784.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.10 or 0.04388466 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00068943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00038106 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003814 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,335 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

