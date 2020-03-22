0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $306,255.47 and approximately $45,619.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.04298616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038558 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003778 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,335 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

