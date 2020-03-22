$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

NYSE:EHC opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

