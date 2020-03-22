$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPB. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $821,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 559,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 59,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.