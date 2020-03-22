100,354 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 908,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,309.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 599,850 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTEN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

