101,922 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of MasTec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

MTZ traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

