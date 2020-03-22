102,255 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $109,103,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,041,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,700,000 after acquiring an additional 847,555 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $77.46 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.