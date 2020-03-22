$11.20 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce sales of $11.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.42 million and the lowest is $10.97 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $47.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $48.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.53 million, with estimates ranging from $50.57 million to $54.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 8,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,421 shares of company stock valued at $144,420. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $7.02 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.