111,015 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,353.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

