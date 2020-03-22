11,704 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,704 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $290.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.02 and a 200 day moving average of $299.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.