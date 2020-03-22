12,936 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.55 and its 200 day moving average is $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $186.86 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

