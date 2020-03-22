$131.48 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report $131.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.51 million and the lowest is $130.40 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $94.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $559.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.50 million to $566.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $614.05 million, with estimates ranging from $576.73 million to $638.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

