14,652 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,907,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $95.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.