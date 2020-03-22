$149.73 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post $149.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.24 million. WesBanco reported sales of $126.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $605.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.56 million to $608.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $622.56 million, with estimates ranging from $612.04 million to $632.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Owen bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00. Insiders have bought a total of 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 609,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 248,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 201,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

