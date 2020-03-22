150,185 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

