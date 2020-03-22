$153.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report sales of $153.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $136.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $622.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $617.90 million to $628.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $641.04 million, with estimates ranging from $631.16 million to $659.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.85%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.