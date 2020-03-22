$17.10 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post sales of $17.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $67.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.20 million to $69.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $14.56 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay acquired 3,326 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $49,790.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 904.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.