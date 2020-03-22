170,000 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.66% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

UTI stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTI. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

