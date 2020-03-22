170,859 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,034 shares of company stock worth $1,071,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

RYTM stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 381,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,429. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $645.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

