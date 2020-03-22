$174.67 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post $174.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.45 million and the lowest is $173.88 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $166.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $906.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.55 million to $962.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $929.88 million, with estimates ranging from $857.85 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $248.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,708,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 337,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3,942.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $536.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.