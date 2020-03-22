17,942 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

NYSE MAA traded down $11.97 on Friday, hitting $87.50. 1,731,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,638. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.62 and a 200-day moving average of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

