$18.61 Million in Sales Expected for Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) will announce $18.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.90 million and the lowest is $16.31 million. Rockwell Medical posted sales of $15.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full year sales of $88.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.26 million to $104.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 145.57% and a negative net margin of 55.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMTI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

