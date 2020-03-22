18,568 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

