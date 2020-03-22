19,110 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Belden by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Belden by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Belden by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.45.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

