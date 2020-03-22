1irstcoin Price Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00010318 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.19 million and $39,309.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.01676104 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016759 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded up 7,925% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,864,778 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

